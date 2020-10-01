FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police (FCPD) are asking other potential victims to come forward following an arrest of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

FCPD said a female victim reported she had been sexually assaulted on Saturday.

Officers on Sunday arrested Brendan Morse and charged him with:

Sexual assault

Domestic violence

Invasion of privacy for sexual gratification

FCPD said their investigation has led them to believe there may be other victims, specifically for invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

That crime is often referred to as "window peeping," and involves observing or photographing another person's intimate parts without that person's consent.

FCPD said they believe the crimes may have occurred in the area west of Shields Street between Mulberry Street and Drake Road.

Any potential victims or anyone with information is asked to contact FCPD at 970-416-2825 or at tipsline@fcgov.com, or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org

