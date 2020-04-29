Police search for shooter who killed woman on I-70

Kim Phok was on her way to work on April 20 when a shooter opened fire on her car. She died April 24.

DENVER — Denver Police are reviewing video from traffic cameras and businesses along Interstate 70 as they continue to investigate the death of a 60-year-old woman who was driving on the highway.

Kim Phok was on her way to work on April 20 at 4:30 a.m. when someone fired several shots into the driver's side of her white sedan, Denver Police said in a news conference Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to I-70 near Colorado Boulevard after an employee at a Safeway distribution center called 911 to report the gunshots. Officers found Phok's car on the shoulder of the westbound lanes right before the Colorado Boulevard exit.

"Ms. Phok complained to the officers that she was experiencing stomach pains. The officers examined her and found that she had been shot," said Lt. Matt Clark with Denver Police.

Phok was taken to Denver Health Medical Center. Her son, Chhom Seng, said Phok was in the ICU when she died on April 24.

“I just can’t see why this would happen to her," Seng said. “My mom was the kindest person I knew. She’s helped everybody, you know. Everyone loved her.”

Seng said his mother and father were refugees from Cambodia who fled the Khmer Rouge regime in 1981. Phok came to the United States and eventually settled in Denver where she raised and grew her family.

The young mother worked two jobs to support her children.

“She actually helped put me through college,” Seng said. “She just wanted me to be successful. To build up a good life here for me and my kids.”

Seng said he will miss his mother's visits, her Cambodian cooking and her kindness.

“She really shaped who I am today and her kindness is really an example for everyone to follow," he said. “The altruism that she has is just something that the world needs more of.”

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and Denver Police asked drivers on I-70 at the time of the shooting to come forward with information that might be helpful.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.