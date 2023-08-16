Police say Subaru driver clipped a bicyclist riding with a 3-year-old, causing her to crash

Boulder Police are investigating the Aug. 3 crash in south Boulder where a car passed a woman cycling with her child and clipped the bike's rear tire.

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman riding an e-bike with her toddler was injured when a car clipped her bike's rear tire causing her to crash in a south Boulder neighborhood, said police.

Officers are searching for a gold-colored Subaru Outback seen in video surveillance from the area of Lehigh Street and Cragmoor Road on Aug. 3 at around 3:45 p.m.

Police said a woman had her 3-year-old on the back of her bike and was traveling north on Lehigh Street. As she turned left onto Cragmoor Road a driver passed on her right, clipping the rear tire.

"The contact caused the bike to fall over and the woman suffered minor injuries that required stitches. Thankfully her 3-year-old child was not injured," tweeted police.

Surveillance video from a home in the area caught the Subaru's driver traveling down the street right before the crash occurred, police said.

— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) August 16, 2023

The car did not stop after hitting the woman and her child, said police. They describe the car as a silver, gold or champagne-colored Subaru Outback with rear tinted windows and a roof rack.

Boulder Police ask anyone with information about this crash to contact accident report specialist Frank Leyhe at 720-305-7554 or email LeyheF@bouldercolorado.gov.

