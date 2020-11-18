Police search for SUV they say hit a dog in Arvada, then fled

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. and police ask for the public's help for more information.

ARVADA, Colo. — A dog was struck by an SUV on an Arvada street on Monday and then fled the area, said Arvada Police (APD).

APD described the car as a black Cadillac Escalade and said they need the public's help in identifying the car involved in the hit and run.

The accident happened at 4:02 p.m. in the afternoon, when an SUV hit the dog in the area of 7500 Robinson Way just north of Olde Town Arvada, police said. The car briefly stopped and then fled the area.

There is no update from police on the dog's condition.

APD asks that anyone with information on the hit and run accident to contact Officer Martson at 720-898-6560.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.