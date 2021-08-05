Police looking for woman who reportedly put child in trunk

Pueblo Police said officers are looking for Chelsea Trujillo, 33, after a caller reported seeing her forcefully put her 5-year-old boy in the trunk of her car.

PUEBLO, Colo — Authorities are searching for a woman who reportedly was seen forcefully putting her child in the trunk of her car, Pueblo Police Department said Thursday afternoon.

Police said a caller reported seeing the woman, identified as 33-year-old Chelsea Trujillo, forcing her five-year-old boy into the trunk of her car on the 1900 block of North Norwood Avenue around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers attempted to locate Trujillo and her child, who are currently homeless, at several different locations, but were unsuccessful, according to police.

Trujillo and the child were last seen in a mid-2000s blue Chevy Malibu with no license plates, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Severson at 719-320-6035.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Pueblo Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

