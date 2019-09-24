THORNTON, Colo. — Authorities are asking the community for help identifying a truck driver who is accused of hitting a juvenile while he was riding an electric wheelchair in the 9300 block of York Street in Thornton Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told the Thornton Police Department (TPD) that a black Ford truck had struck the student. The juvenile was heading south on York Street against ongoing traffic when the Ford truck turned north from 93rd Place.

The black truck then struck the wheelchair, knocking the juvenile to the ground, TPD said.

The student sustained injuries and the wheelchair was damaged, police said.

The black truck kept going north on York Street and left the area at a high rate of speed, according to TPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or the Thornton Police Department.

