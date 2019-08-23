WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a robbery at the BCS Credit Union Friday morning.

The suspect approached the tellers brandishing a firearm and demanded money at the credit union, located at 4203 N. Wadsworth Blvd. in Wheat Ridge, according the WPD.

He then fled the bank on a blue mountain bike, WPD said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 160 to 170 pounds. WPD said he was wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, dark sunglasses, a mask and a Colorado Rockies baseball hat.

Wheat Ridge Police Department

RELATED: Crime Stoppers tip led to arrest of 'Glamour Shots Bandit'

Tipsters are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. They can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in connection with series of Northfield Stapleton burglaries

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS