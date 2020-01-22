LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a person who robbed a Lakewood credit union at gunpoint on Jan. 15.

According to a bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the person approached the tellers at the Canvas Credit Union at 7575 W. 5th Ave. (located southeast of 6th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard) at around 5:45 p.m., pointed a black handgun at them and verbally demanded money. He took off on foot in an unknown direction, according to the bulletin.

The bulletin said the robber is described as a male, 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet fall, with a medium build and dark eyes. He was wearing a black hat, black face mask, black jacket, black gloves, black pants and carrying a green backpack.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

