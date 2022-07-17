Police shoot suspect who posed 'significant threat' in LoDo

DPD said they were patrolling the 2000 block of Larimer Street due to the LoDo bar crowd when officers' attention was drawn to an armed person.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver Police Department said a suspect is in critical condition, and multiple people are injured after a shooting in LoDo Sunday morning.

In a briefing, DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas said around 1:30 a.m. police were patrolling the area of 20th Street and Larimer Street due to the LoDo bar crowd.

Officers' attention was later drawn to some kind of disturbance involving an armed suspect. DPD said officers then moved into the area where the armed suspect was. Police did not say what the suspect was armed with.

Thomas said officers confronted the suspect who then posed a "significant threat." Officers discharged their guns, shooting the suspect. The suspect went down and officers then began rendering aid, DPD said.

DPD said once the suspect was shot they learned that other people in the LoDo crowd were injured as a result of this incident.

Multiple ambulances were called to the area for the victims. Thomas said that the victims were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

Thomas said the suspect is listed in critical condition and the other victims are listed in serious condition.

DPD did not say how the other victims in the incident were injured. It's unclear if they were hurt before or after the suspect was shot.

This is the third shooting involving DPD in the last seven days.

9NEWS has reached out to the police department for additional information.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we learn more.

UPDATE: Briefing by Division Chief Ron Thomas at 20th St and Larimer St. pic.twitter.com/Ej99rccBGu — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 17, 2022

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.