Man dead after shooting involving Boulder Police officers

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is investigating a shooting involving two BPD officers late Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Baseline Road in Boulder, according to police. Just after 10 p.m., police were called to a home in the area for a report of domestic violence, according to a BPD tweet.

According to police, the suspect had told the victim that he was coming to the home and he was known to carry a gun.

Responding officers spotted the man as he arrived, according to the tweet. There was a confrontation between the officers and the man, police said.

According to police, the man pulled out a gun and the two officers fired their weapons. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Boulder County Investigation Team (BCIT) had been requested to respond and investigate the shooting, police said.

The two officers will be placed on paid, administrative leave per department policy.

