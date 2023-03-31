Police shoot suspect in Moffat County

Police tried to approach the suspect at a restaurant in Craig when he ran and showed a gun, the CBI said.

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — A man is dead after police shot him during a chase on Friday in Moffat County.

On Friday around 8:58 a.m. the Craig Police Department (CPD) tried to make contact with a man outside the Cool Water Grille on Victory Way in Craig. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said the suspect, who was wanted for an outstanding warrant, ran from police.

Both CPD and the Moffat County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) tried to approach the suspect when he showed a firearm and ran, a press release from CBI said.

Officers on scene fired at the suspect, striking him, and took him into custody, according to CBI. Due to the suspect's injuries, he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, CBI said.

No one else was injured in the incident. CBI said a Craig police officer was placed on administrative leave for the investigation of the shooting.

The 14th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will lead the investigation for this case. No additional information has been released in the investigation.

