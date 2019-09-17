GREELEY, Colo. — Police at the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) are investigation a bias-related assault that happened on campus, according to a letter sent to students and staff Monday.

Police believe the victim was targeted because of their sexual orientation, according to the letter from university president Andy Feinstein.

The attack happened near Gunter Hall around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, the letter says.

It is not clear how badly the victim of the assault was hurt, but the letter says they did not need to be hospitalized.

"I want to be very clear that bigotry and acts of hatred have no place at UNC," the letter reads. "I am deeply concerned that this could happen to a member of our campus community. We do not tolerate such abhorrent behavior."

Police are searching for suspects in the assault, according to the letter. Those with information related to the incident, are asked to contact UNC Police at 970-351-2245.

UNC Police Chief Dennis Pumphrey confirmed they are actively pursuing the case but was not able to provide any additional information.

