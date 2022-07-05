Police search for suspect accused of stabbing man in Greeley

The stabbing occurred Monday night at a restaurant in Greeley. The suspect is still at large.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department (GPD) seeks help finding a suspect accused of stabbing a man Monday night at the 3 Margaritas restaurant in Greeley.

On Monday, officers responded to a call at approximately 11:51 p.m. at 3 Margaritas restaurant located at 2297 Greeley Mall with reference to a stabbing.

When the officers arrived, the police said a 21-year-old man was found on the ground with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but is now stable, the police said. The identity of the victim has not been released.

GPD said the suspect was last seen fleeing from the area of the Greeley Mall in an unknown direction. Officers searched the area for an extended amount of time for the suspect, but he was not located.

At this time there is no other suspect information.

If anyone has any information on this case and has not been interviewed by officers, they are asked to contact the Greeley Police Department front desk at 970-350-9605 and reference case number #22G054437.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

