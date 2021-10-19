Police: Suspect arrested after briefly holding hostage in Thornton

A man has been arrested after he took a person hostage "for a brief period" in Thornton Tuesday, according to police.

THORNTON, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he took a person hostage "for a brief period" in Thornton Tuesday, according to the Thornton Police Department.

Police are still on the scene of the incident at the Mission Trace North shopping center at 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Around 6 p.m., police sent a tweet saying officers had chased a man suspected of car theft into a business, and he refused to come out.

Police said the situation was "highly fluid" and "the suspect did have a person hostage for a brief period." The hostage was released, and the suspect ran away, according to police.

Police said officers chased the suspect and arrested him nearby.

Police said nearby businesses were cleared "out of an abundance of caution."

The shopping center contains several restaurants, stores, and other businesses, including a laundromat, a church, a King Soopers, and an Ace Hardware store.

