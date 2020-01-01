LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman was found stabbed to death at a home in Lakewood on New Year's Day, according to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

LPD said officers were called to the 2500 block of South Cody Way just before 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

When they arrived, they found a 49-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. The woman was declared dead on the scene after police said life-saving measures were not successful.

LPD is investigating the incident as a homicide.

A man who was at the home has been taken into custody, according to police.

He was brought to the hospital where police said he is receiving treatment for injuries. It's not yet clear what those injuries are or how he got them.

Police said both the suspect and victim lived at the home, but could not say what their relationship was.

Charges have not yet been filed against the suspect.

Both the victim and the suspect have not been identified.

