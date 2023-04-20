2 unauthorized people accessed Pomona HS, assaulted student in cafeteria

The student had minor injuries from the attack, which was interrupted by the school resource officer.

ARVADA, Colo. — Two people who are not students at Pomona High School in Arvada were involved in an incident around lunchtime inside the school, the Arvada Police Department (APD) said.

A letter sent to parents from the school principal says that around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday two unknown individuals gained access to the school and "quickly targeted" a specific student and began to assault them. No weapons were used in the attack and the victim had minor injuries, police said.

The letter goes on to say that the incident happened in the school's cafeteria and was witnessed by many students and staff.

A School Resource Officer quickly intervened and detained one person, according to APD. That person, who was released on a municipal summons, faces the following charges:

Assault

Fighting on school property

Impeding school officials

Trespass

The second suspect, an 18-year-old man, is expected to face similar charges, APD said. Neither of the suspects was a current student at the school but both were known to the victim.

Jefferson County Schools provided the following statement about the incident.

In addition to the criminal investigation by Arvada Police, Jeffco Public Schools is conducting an internal investigation of yesterday's isolated incident at Pomona High School to enhance our safety and security procedures, and ensure more controlled access at the school. The safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and families is our highest priority.

