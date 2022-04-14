Vandals cause $20,000 in damage to Ponderosa High School, sheriff's office says

They're accused of spray-painting expletives on the exterior walls and windows of the school, smashing windows on mobile classrooms and damaging school buses.

PARKER, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking for the public's help finding the vandals accused of causing more than $20,000 in damage at Ponderosa High School.

According to DCSO, the two suspects pictured below spray-painted expletives on the exterior walls and windows of the school, smashed windows on mobile classrooms and damaged several school buses.

The crimes happened on the evening of Dec. 4 or early in the morning of Dec. 5, the sheriff's office said.

The school is located at 7007 E. Bayou Gulch Rd. in Parker.

The suspects are described as two white males in their teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

