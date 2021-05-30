Denver Police investigating possible abduction of woman

The woman was seen screaming for help while she got into a white minivan on Sunday morning at West 9th Avenue and Yates Street, police said.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said it was investigating a possible abduction of a woman on Sunday morning in area of West 9th Avenue and Yates Street.

About 10 a.m., a woman was seen getting into a white minivan while screaming for help in the 5000 block of West 9th Avenue, DPD said. The minivan was last seen at West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, according to police.

The minivan might have California license plates, DPD said. This photo is from a traffic camera that shows the minivan:

Anyone who knows the woman or has information regarding the incident was asked to contact DPD by calling 911 or calling 720-913-2000.

