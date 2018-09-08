KUSA — A possible arson is under investigation Thursday at a private Littleton preschool after investigators found that a door was forcibly opened.

The Littleton Police Department said officers and members of Littleton Fire Rescue responded to the Primrose School of Littleton at 7991 Southpark Way at 1:40 p.m. after getting reports of a fire there.

Law enforcement learned soon after arrival that the door to the school had been forcibly opened and that the fire might have been set on purpose, Littleton PD said.

Littleton Fire got the fire quickly under control.

No one was in the building when it caught fire and no injuries have been reported.

Littleton Fire Rescue and Littleton Police Investigations Division are looking into the cause. No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

Primrose School was first founded in 1982 and its first location was in Marietta, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. The school spread nationwide over the next 30 years, including to Littleton. On its webpage, Primrose says their schools offer premier early education and child care experiences for children and family.

