Police need help identifying man, woman related to 'possible' abduction

The incident happened at a 7-Eleven near 47th and Peoria in Denver late Sunday afternoon.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) released photos of a man and a woman they're hoping to identify in connection with a "possible abduction" at a 7-Eleven store late Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on May 30 at the store at 4701 North Peoria in Denver's Montbello neighborhood.

DPD initially sent out photos of the man and woman and said they were looking to locate or identify them regarding a possible disturbance or assault at that 7-Eleven store.

Police later said they suspected that the man seen in the photo had assaulted the woman in some way, but did not elaborate.

On Tuesday, police said they're now looking into the case as a possible abduction with the woman in the photo being a potential victim.

Police also released a photo of a car they're looking for in connection with the incident at 7-Eleven.

Earlier on Sunday, DPD was looking into a different possible abduction in the area of West 9th Avenue and Yates Street. About 10 a.m., a woman was seen getting into a white minivan while screaming for help in the 5000 block of West 9th Avenue, DPD said. The minivan was last seen at West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, according to police.

DPD said they don't have information at this time to connect the incidents in any way.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

