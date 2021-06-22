Man forced woman into white delivery truck, witnesses say

Witnesses reported that they saw a man force a woman into a white box truck Tuesday morning, Denver Police said.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for help locating a white box truck after witnesses reported that they saw a man force a woman into the vehicle just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The truck was seen in the area of Washington Street and Cleveland Place in Denver's Five Points neighborhood about 7:40 a.m., where witnesses reported seeing a man force a woman into the truck, police said.

It is described as a 2008 or newer white Ford delivery truck and has the word “Delivery” spray-painted in light-blue cursive letters on the rear roll-up door. It also has a black passenger door and bumper and has the word “Den Co” painted in light-blue lettering on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The truck was last seen headed westbound on Park Avenue West toward Interstate 25, police said.

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call 911 immediately and not intervene.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

