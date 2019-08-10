SHERIDAN, Colorado — Sheridan Police are investigating a possible kidnapping and assault.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a woman walking in the median near C-470 and Hampden Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday. She was distressed, according to a news release from the Sheridan Police Dept.

The woman told JeffCo deputies she had been assaulted and kidnapped in Sheridan.

The woman was able to give deputies a description of the alleged suspects and their vehicle, according to police.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies located the alleged suspects and their vehicle on U.S. 85 near Titan Road.

DougCo deputies detained the alleged suspects and turned them over to Sheridan Police.

Officers have not released any other information as they continue to investigate this case.

