Man shot in possible road rage incident in Aurora

Police said the man was shot near South Chambers Road and East Evans Avenue Saturday evening.

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating a possible road rage-related shooting in Aurora Saturday evening that left a man seriously hurt.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), officers learned of the incident near South Chambers Road and East Evans Avenue at 6:45 p.m.

APD said the victim told officers he had been involved in an altercation with someone in another vehicle when he was shot.

Police said the victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

APD said they do not have a description of the suspect or their vehicle.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide additional information as it is confirmed.

