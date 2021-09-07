Lafayette Police investigate possible threat at high school

Lafayette Police have not been able to determine if the threat is credible, and safety precautions are being taken, Boulder Valley School District said.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Lafayette Police Department is investigation a possible threat made towards Centaurus High School Tuesday morning.

Boulder Valley School District said it learned of a potential threat made against the school overnight.

Police have not been able to determine if it was intended as a threat, or if it is credible, according to the school district.

Proactive safety measures are being taken while police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 303-604-8014.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.

LPD is investigating a possible threat made to Centaurus High School. Please see the information posted by the Boulder Valley School District. If you have any information for this investigation, please contact LPD on our TIPS line, 303-604-8014. Thank you.https://t.co/LPwc9RON7N — Lafayette CO Police (@LafayettePolice) September 7, 2021

Anyone with information can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

