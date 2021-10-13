WATCH LIVE: Postal worker shot, killed in Longmont

A suspect was seen leaving the area and has not been found, according to Longmont Police.

LONGMONT, Colo. — A postal worker in Longmont died after they were shot in front of neighborhood mailboxes, the Longmont Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported near Heatherhill Street and Renaissance Drive just after 12:30 p.m., according to police. That is near Diagonal Highway and Airport Road.

Police said a suspect was seen fleeing from the area but has not been found at this point. He is described only as wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and a blue mask.

People in the surrounding neighborhood should expect a heavy police presence for several hours, according to Longmont police.

Any witnesses or local residents in the immediate area with surveillance cameras are asked to contact Longmont Police Services at 303-651-8501.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.