x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

124 pounds of pot found in vehicle during Eagle County traffic stop

The men were pulled over near Dotsero for a routine traffic violation on Wednesday.
Credit: Eagle County Sheriff's Office

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Two California men were arrested Wednesday in Eagle County after 124 pounds of marijuana were found inside their vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Samuel Angel Narvaez-Brito, 25, and Hecxai Narvaez-Sarmiento, 22, both face felony drug charges including:

  • Offenses relating to marijuana, a class one drug felony
  • Special offender, a class one drug felony
  • Conspiracy to commit a felony

 On Aug. 25, detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) and the Vail Police Department (VPD) contacted a vehicle on a routine traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 70 in Dotsero.

RELATED: 21 people indicted in multi-national marijuana and money laundering case

Narvaez-Brito, who was driving the vehicle, gave consent to have the vehicle and its contents searched, ECSO said. During that search, 124 pounds of suspected marijuana were located.

Both men were taken into custody and booked into the Eagle County Detention Facility. 

Credit: Eagle County Sheriff's Office

The law enforcement team that contacted the vehicle is assigned to the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team. The team is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force of local law enforcement partners and detectives with the ECSO and VPD.

If you think you may have any information about the suspects or this crime, call ECSO at 970-328-8500 or if you would like to remain anonymous you can call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or 1-800-972-TIPS.

RELATED: Grand jury indicts suspects arrested at downtown Denver hotel on weapons and drug charges

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 