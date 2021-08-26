124 pounds of pot found in vehicle during Eagle County traffic stop

The men were pulled over near Dotsero for a routine traffic violation on Wednesday.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Two California men were arrested Wednesday in Eagle County after 124 pounds of marijuana were found inside their vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Samuel Angel Narvaez-Brito, 25, and Hecxai Narvaez-Sarmiento, 22, both face felony drug charges including:

Offenses relating to marijuana, a class one drug felony

Special offender, a class one drug felony

Conspiracy to commit a felony

On Aug. 25, detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) and the Vail Police Department (VPD) contacted a vehicle on a routine traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 70 in Dotsero.

Narvaez-Brito, who was driving the vehicle, gave consent to have the vehicle and its contents searched, ECSO said. During that search, 124 pounds of suspected marijuana were located.



Both men were taken into custody and booked into the Eagle County Detention Facility.

The law enforcement team that contacted the vehicle is assigned to the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team. The team is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force of local law enforcement partners and detectives with the ECSO and VPD.



If you think you may have any information about the suspects or this crime, call ECSO at 970-328-8500 or if you would like to remain anonymous you can call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or 1-800-972-TIPS.

