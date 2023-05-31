More charges filed against former school paraprofessional

Tyler Zanella was originally arrested on May 24. The Larimer County District Attorney's Office has filed dozens of new charges against him.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Dozens of new charges have been filed against a now-former Poudre School District employee.

Tyler Zanella, 36, was a paraprofessional for the district. Earlier this month, Fort Collins Police said the district reported an "inappropriate comment" from Zanella to a student which prompted a review of surveillance video from a school bus Zanella was on.

The video showed Zanella hitting a boy who has autism and is nonverbal, police said. More video footage was pulled from prior dates which showed Zanella involved in two other incidents with the same student on April 25 and May 19, an arrest affidavit says.

Zanella had originally been charged with:

3 counts of crimes against at-risk juvenile – third-degree assault

3 counts of third-degree assault

3 counts child abuse

Since his arrest, police said, investigators have reviewed hours of surveillance footage. The videos showed Zanella commit multiple other assaults, police said. In all, six victims have been identified. Police said all of the victims are considered at-risk due to disabilities.

After reviewing the new evidence, the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed additional charges against Zanella. The new charges are:

30 counts of third-degree assault at-risk person

30 counts of class 1 misdemeanor child abuse

49 counts of harassment

19 counts of class 2 misdemeanor child abuse

Zanella is being held in the Larimer County jail without bond. He's next scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.

Zanella was hired by the Poudre School District despite a prior conviction on a misdemeanor child abuse charge, 9Wants to Know learned.

Documents show Adams County sheriff’s deputies arrested Zanella on Jan. 3, 2012. Prosecutors charged Zanella with child abuse – knowingly or recklessly causing injury. In court, Zanella reached a deal with prosecutors, pleading to a reduced charge of child abuse – negligence, no injury.