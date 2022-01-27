Bank robber who used makeup to cover face tattoos pleads guilty

Paul Hernandez was accused of robbing numerous banks around the Denver area, including several after he was released on bond.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man nicknamed the "Powder Puff" bandit due to his use of makeup to cover his many face tattoos during bank robberies pleaded guilty Thursday morning in Arapahoe County Court to three felony charges.

The remaining five charges against Paul Hernandez were dismissed as part of the plea deal, court records show. He pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery with a real or simulated weapon.

He's set to be sentenced in April.

Hernandez was arrested on Jan. 29, 2020, for several bank robberies that happened the month before in Aurora and other jurisdictions. They included:

Jan. 17: TCF Bank, 1710 S. Havana St., Aurora

Jan. 22: Compass Bank, 4988 N. Federal Blvd., Denver

Jan. 27 First Bank, 7590 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood

Jan. 22: TCF Bank, 7203 W. 55th Ave., Arvada

Following his arrest, his bond was set at $150,000 over the objection of prosecutors, a spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said. Late on Feb. 5, 2020 Hernandez's bond was reduced to $75,000, which he was able to post in June 2020 and at that time he was released. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to show up for his preliminary hearing that was set for September 2020.

Before that warrant was issued, Hernandez is accused of robbing additional banks beginning in late August. They included:

Oct. 1: BBVA Compass Bank, 4600 S. Broadway, Englewood

Sept. 21: First Bank, 3801 S. Federal Blvd., Denver

Sept. 15: Key Bank, 7372 W. Chatfield Ave., Littleton

Sept. 8: TCF Bank, 7203 W. 55th Ave., Arvada

Sept. 3: TCF Bank, 2090 S. University Blvd., Denver

Aug. 31: TCF Bank, 7206 Federal Blvd., Denver

Aug. 25: TCF Bank, 2084 S. Broadway, Denver

In two of the robberies, Hernandez displayed a handgun, according to the FBI.

He was eventually re-arrested in Jefferson County on Oct. 9, 2020.

He previously served time on federal charges related to a 2007 robbery, when he was known as the "Bleach Blonde Bandit." The FBI said that the robbery happened on Jan. 25, 2007, at a Chase Bank in Arvada. He was linked to another bank robbery in Arvada days prior on Jan. 16, 2007, according to the FBI.

