Preliminary hearing underway for man accused of shooting Denver woman while she was walking dog

Michael Close is accused of fatally shooting Isabella Thallas in Denver's Ballpark Neighborhood in June.

DENVER — The man accused of opening fire on a Denver woman and her boyfriend while they were walking their dog in June is due in Denver District Court Monday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Michael Close, 36, faces 22 charges for the June 10 incident, including first-degree murder and using a banned high-capacity magazine. His preliminary hearing was set to start at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Isabella Thallas died in the shooting just days after her 21st birthday. Her boyfriend, 26-year-old Darian Simon, was seriously injured.

According to the arrest affidavit in the case, Close fired at the couple after Simon told their dog to relieve itself near his apartment building in the 2900 block of North Huron Street in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood.

Close was later arrested in Park County. Police said they found an AR-15 and a handgun in the passenger-side floorboard of the Mercedes SUV he was driving at the time, as well as a gun belt and firearm magazines.

Close faces charges for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, nine counts of using a prohibited high-capacity magazine during a crime, two counts of prohibited use of a firearm and one count of disorderly conduct.

He also faces four sentence enhancers for violent crime.

According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) records, Close has no prior criminal history in the state.

