Man charged with first-degree murder for shooting at motel

The shooting happened on June 11, and the suspect was apprehended on June 17.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been charged with first-degree murder for a shooting that happened at the Primrose Motel on June 11.

The suspect has been identified by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office as 32-year-old Tomas Perez-Gonzalez. In addition to murder, he’s also charged with:

First-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Criminal mischief

The DA said all three of these charges are related to Perez-Gonzalez’s arrest on June 17. He is slated to appear in court again on Aug. 13.

The shooting at the Primrose Motel near Federal Boulevard and West 55th Avenue was reported to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at around 4:15 p.m. on June 11.

Deputies said when law enforcement arrived, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot in the head.

The ACSO laboratory and crime scene team responded to process the scene and witnesses, patrons and others were questioned, an earlier news release said, and some people who were there when the shooting happened were detained.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. The DA could not provide details about what is believed to have motivated the crime, or if the suspect knew the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Adams County dispatch center at 303-288-1535.

