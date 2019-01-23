The Weld County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file formal charges against a middle school teacher in Evans who was accused of taping a 7th grade student to a chair last year.

On Oct. 18, 2018, Evans Police Chief Rick Brand said a school resource officer at Prairie Heights Middle School received a 13-second video of what investigators believed was a teacher taping a student to a chair and putting tape on the child's mouth.

The parents of the young boy in the video also came forward to the school following the Oct. 16 incident, a spokesperson for the Greeley-Evans School District 6 said. This prompted an immediate investigation into the teacher's conduct.

The Evans Police Department had recommended filing cruelty toward a child and harassment charges against the teacher in the video. That teacher, whose name has not been released, was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

RELATED: Evans police looking for more videos of 7th grader apparently taped to chair by teacher

Krista Henery, a spokeswoman for the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, said that after a thorough investigation, the decision was made on Jan. 10 that there wasn't enough probable cause to file criminal charges in the case.

Now that the criminal investigation is complete, school officials will conduct an internal investigation into the incident, Theresa Myers with Greeley-Evans School District 6 said. During that time, the teacher involved will remain on administrative leave.

Myers said it's unclear how long the internal investigation will take.

Evans is a town of around 21,000 people south of Greeley.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS