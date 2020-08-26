Police: Protester in U.S. illegally shot toward Denver police chopper

Felix Missael Alva has previously been deported on 2010, according to officials

DENVER — A court document says a man accused of firing his gun during a Denver protest in May made anti-police statements before shooting into the sky toward police and television helicopters.

Felix Missael Alva of Aurora was arrested Monday and charged with having a gun while being in the United States illegally. He had previously been deported from the US in 2010, according to officials.

According to an arrest affidavit, Alva made the statements to a plainclothes detective on May 30 before firing between six and 10 shots.

The detective was approximately 10 feet from the Jeep when he saw a male passenger produce a large black semi-automatic handgun, and from the open passenger window, heard him say, “This ain't no peaceful protest.”

The male pointed to the sky with his left hand and then opened fire into the air while a Denver Police Department helicopter and a news media helicopter that were flying overhead.

Another Denver detective and an officer were near the Jeep during this shooting and observed the passenger fire his weapon into the air. The driver of the Jeep then sped off.

Alva was represented in court by a lawyer from the federal public defender's office, which doesn't comment on cases.