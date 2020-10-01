DENVER — Thirty-eight people were arrested Thursday after Governor Polis' State of the State speech was interrupted by protestors at the Colorado State Capitol.

Around 11 a.m. as Polis was about to begin his prepared remarks, there was loud shouting in the room. At least one person could be heard yelling, "Ban fracking now."

They were quickly taken into custody without incident by members of the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), who are assigned to the state capitol and officers from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

RELATED: 5 key topics Polis mentioned in his second State of the State address

As of Thursday evening, DPD said 38 people had been arrested on the following charges:

Investigation of trespassing

Investigation of disrupting a lawful assembly

Investigation of obstruction of a peace officer

Five of those arrested are juveniles, according to a spokesperson for the Denver Jail.

Activists are planning a press conference at noon at the Denver Jail.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS