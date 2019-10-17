PUEBLO, Colo. —

What began with a report of a suspicious suitcase inside of a dumpster Thursday morning is now a homicide investigation.

The Pueblo Police Department was first called to the dumpster just after 9:20 a.m., according to a news release. That dumpster is outside of a car wash in the 3900 block of Ivywood Lane.

Officers were “unable to look completely into the suitcase,” according to the release, and called detectives, who ultimately found a human body inside.

The identity of the victim is not known, the release said.

No additional information was immediately available.

