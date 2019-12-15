PUEBLO, Colo. — Police arrested a man who they say admitted to using methamphetamine and threw a puppy at a woman's vehicle Sunday morning in Pueblo.

According to Pueblo Police, officers responded to the 400 block of South Santa Fe Avenue for a disturbance. Police arrived to find a man who was only wearing boxer briefs who told authorities he had tried methamphetamine for the first time.

Police said he was apparently hallucinating due to the drugs.

Across the street, a woman and her daughter were in their car, which had run out of gas, police said.

The woman told police the man approached the vehicle and threw a puppy at it. The puppy bounced off the hood, became terrified, and went underneath the car.

An officer offered food to lure the puppy from under the vehicle, police said.

Pueblo Police Department

The puppy was taken by animal control officers, who hope to help the puppy find a good home.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital and will be cited for animal cruelty.

RELATED: 2 charged after video showing horse being dragged behind truck was posted on social media

RELATED: Trump signs bill into law making animal cruelty a federal felony

RELATED: Family in Weld County wants answers after dog was 'beaten to death'

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS