Off-duty firefighter shot after assisting man being harrassed

The suspect's been identified as Esteban Gallegos, according to Pueblo Police.

PUEBLO, Colo. — An off-duty Pueblo firefighter was shot in the leg early Sunday after stepping in to assist a man who was being harassed, a Facebook post from the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Main Street around 12:30 a.m. on June 6 for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers discovered that an adult man had been shot in the leg. He was transported to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As the investigation continued, police learned that the victim was an off-duty firefighter who was with a group of off-duty coworkers.

The group was standing outside a building in the 100 block of N. Main Street, then the victim witnessed one or more people harassing a man experiencing homelessness who was apparently having some sort of mental health issue, PPD said.

After coming to the man’s aid, the individuals who were harassing him left the immediate area and the victim returned to his original location, according to police.

A short time later, someone fired several rounds in the victim’s direction from a sedan that was parked outside of a nearby establishment, PPD said.

The victim was struck once in the leg.

Detectives with the PPD identified the suspect as 41-year-old Esteban Gallegos. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on one count of first-degree assault and eight counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives believe that the vehicle involved in this incident is a 90s model Buick product.

If you have any information about this incident, including the whereabouts of Gallegos or the suspect vehicle, please call Detective Ryan Torres at 719- 320-6037.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

