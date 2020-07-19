Thornton police looking for person who stole 6 puppies worth nearly $15,000

Police said a lone male suspect drove a vehicle through the front of the Pet Ranch at 3833 E. 120th Ave.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department (TPD) is asking for the public's help finding a person who stole six puppies worth nearly $15,000 from a pet store in a smash-and-grab burglary.

According to a post on the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Facebook page, a lone male suspect drove a vehicle through the front of the Pet Ranch at 3833 E. 120th Ave. at 10 p.m. June 16.

He took six puppies, valued at $14,895, from their cages, the post said.

TPD wants information about the person in the photos below or the suspicious sale of multiple puppies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.