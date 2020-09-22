Police need help locating puppy stolen at gunpoint

Two juveniles have been identified as suspects in the case, but the puppy has not been located, police said.

DENVER — Denver Police are asking for help locating a puppy they said was stolen from its owners at gunpoint at a park last week.

The two-month-old mini-dachshund named Loki was taken around 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 from its owners at Nettie Moore Park, which is located in the 1200 block of North Utica Street near Sheridan Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue.

Two juvenile males have been identified as suspects in relation to the robbery, but the puppy has not yet been located, according to a bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of the puppy is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.