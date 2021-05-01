Pursuit involving Adams County deputies ends with crash on I-70

One deputy suffered minor injuries in the incident.

DENVER — Two people were arrested and an Adams County sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital after a pursuit that ended with a crash on Interstate 70 in Denver Saturday.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the Super 8 Motel at Broadway and East 58th Avenue just before 1:15 p.m.

They saw a pickup truck that matched the description of the one given by the 911 caller, ACSO said, and it led them on a pursuit that eventually took them to eastbound I-70.

ACSO said the pickup and a patrol car crashed near Havana Street. The man and woman in the pickup were arrested. They were checked out and did not need to go to the hospital, according to ACSO.

The deputy had minor injuries from cutting his hand on glass while reaching into the truck to arrest the suspects, according to ACSO.

ACSO asked drivers to stay away from the area of I-70 and Havana Street to avoid delays.

