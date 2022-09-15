Chase involving deputies under investigation

The suspect was hurt when his vehicle rolled over after deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop it.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A special team that typically investigates shootings involving police officers is now looking into a pursuit in Larimer County that left a suspect with serious injuries.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is looking into the chase which happened on Sept. 14, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies attempted to a stop a minivan on East Mulberry Street that was being driven by a wanted man, the sheriff's office said.

The driver did not stop and sped away northbound on Northwest Frontage Road from East Mulberry Street at a high rate of speed, according to the agency.

Deputies utilized a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT maneuver) to stop the vehicle near John Deere Drive and Northwest Frontage Road and as result the minivan rolled over.

The man driving the vehicle was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the sheriff's office said. He was the only person in the vehicle and is expected to survive.

No deputies were injured.

CIRT was notified and has responded to take over the investigation. The Loveland Police Department is the lead investigating agency and Fort Collins Police Services was tasked with providing future public information releases regarding the investigation.

The CIRT is called to investigate any time there is a shooting involving an officer which results in injuries or death. Once their investigation is complete they'll turn the findings over to the District Attorney's Office who will then determine if the use of force was justified.

It can also be called upon to investigate other incidents involving law enforcement such as this crash.