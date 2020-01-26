AURORA, Colo. —

A pursuit by Denver police officers led to an officer-involved shooting that left a man in critical condition Saturday night, according to tweets by the Denver and Aurora police departments.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted at around 10:30 p.m. that officers were in the 2400 block of Airport Boulevard in Aurora on an officer-involved shooting that followed a pursuit of a wanted person for multiple armed robberies.

Aurora police said they were assisting DPD. They said no officers were injured and that one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

More information about this incident will be coming soon. Check back here for updates.