ARVADA, Colo. — Two men who demanded that a woman hand over her car at gunpoint failed to get away with the vehicle because they were confused by the push-button ignition, a release from the Arvada Police Department (APD) says.

Just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 14, officers responded to the 6700 block of Dover Street for a report of an armed robbery.

The victim pulled into her driveway and was gathering her belongings when two suspects approached her, the release says.

One suspect pointed a gun at her and demanded her car, according to APD. The suspects did not know how to start the push-button ignition and, instead of stealing the car, took some of the woman's personal belongings, police said.

The suspects are only described as Hispanic men. One was wearing a dark hoodie with ADIDAS lettering across the chest, police said. His face was covered with a bandana, according to APD.

The other suspect was wearing dark-colored clothing and a yellow hooded sweatshirt. Both men were armed with handguns, APD said.

They might be associated with an orange Mitsubishi Eclipse or similar vehicle. Anyone with information should contact Detective A. Buemi at 720-898-6774.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS