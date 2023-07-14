2 people shot on I-70 in Denver

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday near Quebec Street, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — Two people were shot on Interstate 70 in Denver early Friday morning, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

The shooting happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway east of Quebec Street, according to a tweet from DPD. It was reported just after 1 a.m. Friday.

No other information was provided about the circumstances of the shooting. No suspect information was available.

This is the second shooting on the eastbound lanes of the highway this month. On July 4 a motorcyclist was fatally shot on the highway near Colorado Boulevard. The motorcycle driver, Kyle Van Loozenoord, 32, died in the shooting soon after midnight July 4 in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Colorado Boulevard. Denver Police recovered 20 shell casings from the scene, according to an arrest affidavit from DPD.

Cesar Ramirez-Rivera, 21, and Nelson Miranda-Rivas, 25, face charges in Van Loozenoord's death. Police said the motive is still under investigation, but it is not believed to be road rage.

