Athlete says racing wheelchair was stolen out of Longmont garage

LONGMONT, Colo. — On a snowy and frigid day in northeast Boulder, Julia Beckley talks about something that makes her heated.

Beckley said someone broke into her garage in Longmont and stole her racing wheelchair, which cost more than $5,000.

"It's tough," she said. "When I saw the wheels were gone and they are these pink ones specifically, I knew they had taken the chair."

Beckley's been competing in wheelchair races for years, and even finished a few ultramarathons.

"This sport just gave me my life again. It gave me Julia," she said.

She found the sport when she gained a diagnosis.

"I've broken over 38 bones since age 8 and a lot of those are multiple stress fracture things, and ultimately I was diagnosed by the Mayo Clinic in 2017 with a genetic disorder," she said. "I Googled who was playing wheelchair tennis and who had bone disorders? I found one tennis player in Australia who is a pro."

Beckley has spent the last few years making athletes with bone disorders more visible.

"I can walk. I can do 'xyz' things, but I also break bones because of that," she said.

Julia has heard the naysayers who don't believe she needs to use a wheelchair. She's also heard from the adaptive community that pulled her in.

"The best thing about this sport [is] being accepted into that community in a huge way, especially because I'm ambulatory, you know. I can walk," she said.

"At the end of the race I had one of my guy friends come up to me and was like 'where's an official?'" Beckley added with a laugh.

"That's when you know you have people. When you know they're willing to blatantly make fun of you," she said.

Beckley's wheelchair may be gone, but she hopes her story has gained someone new perspective.

"At the end of the day everyone has to have grace because you can't live trying to judge someone else," she said.

Beckley did file a police report. She said she doesn't have any hard feelings for the person who took her bike. Her friends have started fundraising for a new one and have already raised more than $4,000.

