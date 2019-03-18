BOULDER, Colo. — A group at the University of Colorado Boulder held a rally Monday to call for the suspension of a student who has been accused of raping his date following a sorority event in Loveland.

Zachary Roper, 19, was arrested last week and faces a charge for felony sexual assault. He is currently out of jail on a $500 cash bond.

The alleged assault occurred on Jan. 31 following a sorority “date dash” event at a Loveland laser tag center. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim and Roper were set up to attend as dates by another sorority member.

The victim said she drank alcohol before the event and doesn’t remember much after getting into an Uber to go to the function itself, the affidavit says. The next thing the victim said she remembers is being sexually assaulted, according to the affidavit.

On Monday, a rally called "End The Silence, Stop Sexual Violence" was held at the CU Boulder Memorial Center fountains.

According to the event's Facebook page, it was to "demand the university suspend [Roper] until his trial and expel him if found guilty."

It goes on to say: "Let the university know that we will not stand by and let rapists and abusers go unpunished."

Police said in Roper's arrest affidavit he has no previous criminal history in the city outside of a ticket for providing a false ID.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 4 in Boulder County Court.

