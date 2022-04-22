Weld County deputies investigate random highway shooting

The sheriff's office said a truck was struck by gunfire west of Hudson Friday morning.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating what they're calling a random highway shooting west of Hudson.

According to WCSO, a driver for a fracking company was driving eastbound on Highway 52 between Weld County roads 37 and 43 between 4:45 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday when he heard what sounded like a loud backfire.

He thought the noise had come from a passing vehicle traveling the opposite way, according to the sheriff's office.

When the driver got to work he found a large bullet hole in the driver's side door, according to WCSO, and the bullet fell to the ground when he opened the door.

The sheriff's office said deputies checked the area, but there is no surveillance in the area to help them find a suspect.

WCSO said the suspect is thought to be driving a light-colored sedan. The fracking truck driver couldn't provide any other information because it was still dark when the incident happened, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Deputy Tony Cano at 970-400-4073.

