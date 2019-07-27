CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A person is in custody in connection with the shooting death of an elderly woman in Clear Creek County.

According to a release from the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Clear Creek County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation responded to a home about a mile and a half south of Idaho Springs, off of Highway 103 Saturday.

They found a woman who was dead of an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release. The incident is being investigated as a homicide and a relative of the victim is in custody on suspicion of murder.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released.