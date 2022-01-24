Relative arrested after woman found dead at Jefferson County home

The suspect was jailed on charges of second-degree murder, the sheriff's office said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a Jefferson County home Monday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said around 8:35 a.m., they responded to a home on West 32nd Avenue near the intersection with Eldridge Street, which is east of Golden. A woman had sustained fatal injuries there, deputies said.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Investigators identified the suspect as 55-year-old Michael Osse. Deputies said he is related to the victim, but did not say how.

Deputies said Osse drove the victim's car to Colorado Springs, and law enforcement there contacted him for suspicious behavior. Jefferson County deputies picked him up Monday afternoon, and he was jailed on charges of second-degree murder, the sheriff's office said.

