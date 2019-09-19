A new report shows that an average of 700 young people are directly affected by gun violence in Denver every year

Denver Public Health published the report, titled, "How Gun Violence Affects Youth in Denver, the problem and opportunities for action."

The report analyzed data from three different periods of time:

2012-2017

2012-2018

2014-2018

Analyzing the data from those time periods, an annual average of 13 young people died because of gun violence, 69 were hospitalized and 616 were victims of gun-related crimes.

That's the average, here are the specifics.

From 2012 to 2017, 74 young people (most were 15-24 yrs old) died because of gun violence. 27 of them were suicides. 47 were homicides.

For every one of those who were killed, seven more were injured bad enough to require medical attention.

Young people account for nearly half (47%) of the total gun-related emergency department visits.

Although there were more Hispanic youth killed by guns in Denver from 2012-2017, Denver's black communities were disproportionately the victims of more gun related crimes. Denver's population: Black 12%, Hispanic or Latino 45%, White 38% Victims of crime involving guns: Black 29%, Hispanic or Latino 45%, White 23%



The report also lays out concentrated parts of the city that have bigger disadvantages when it comes to housing, education and income. Those same places are more likely to experience and be victims of violence, according to the report.

"Bringing together the partners that work on gang violence but also suicide prevention, domestic violence, intimate partner violence, relationship violence — all of these things are related and instead of working separately, all of us should be working together," said Youth Health Manager for Denver Public Health Maritza Valenzuela and one of the authors of the report.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS