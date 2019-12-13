DENVER — At least 43 people in 2018 died from domestic violence incidents in Colorado, according to a new report from the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board.

The victims were:

26 primary

2 children

4 other adults

11 primary perpetrators

Of the 43 people who died in 2018, the youngest was 3 years old, and the oldest was 64.

The report showed an increase in deaths and primary victim deaths from 2017, when 39 people died due to domestic violence incidents, the report said.

According to the report, eight more primary victims died from domestic violence in 2018 than in 2017.

“The findings in this report can and should be integrated into our state’s policies around domestic violence response and prevention," said Attorney General Phil Weiser, who chairs the board. "We owe it to the victims and survivors to find effective methods to prevent these tragedies in Colorado."

The Colorado General Assembly in 2017 created the review board to analyze data on domestic violence fatalities, figure out ways to prevent them and make policy recommendations to the legislature.

The board also includes experts who work with victims and perpetrators of domestic violence. The report's findings will be implemented in training for professionals to improve practices and determine what policies are needed to help prevent future domestic violence incidents.

